India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:46 IST

Indian colts would look to defend their title when they take on Sri Lanka in their campaign opener at the U19 Cricket World Cup. India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament and will see a number of young cricket stars take the field on Sunday in Bloemfontein. Rahul Dravid has transformed the side since he took the reins and India even defeated Afghanistan comprehensively in a practice game and .

In this edition, India’s campaign will be headlined by left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently landed a Rs 2.4 crore contract with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match will take place at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein.

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match begins at 1:30 pm IST on Sunday (January 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match will be aired live on Star Sports 3.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

