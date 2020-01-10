India vs Sri Lanka weather report: No rain expected during 3rd T20I

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:39 IST

India will look to seal the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 international in Pune. India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The first match of the series was declared a no result due to rain and damp spots on the pitch. In the second T20I, Kohli and Co faced no difficulty in chasing down Sri Lanka’s target.

With all to play for in the third T20I, both teams would look to put their best foot forward in Pune. The weather is likely to remain cloudy in the city during the day time.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I | India’s No. 1 debate: Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul?

According to Accuweather, the humidity is expected to be around 54% with winds blowing at 5 km/h. There is going to be considerable cloud cover during the day but it could be pleasant at night when the T20I starts. The chances of precipitation according to Accuweather are nil. The temperature during the match will be around 20-24 degrees Celsius.

India hold an impeccable record against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series. Excluding the ongoing series, the teams have clashed against each other in six series, with India winning five and one series was drawn in 2009. Moreover, India haven’t lost a T20I against Sri Lanka since 2016.

Form and past record both suggest India should record a series victory in third T20I but the hosts will have to be cautious against history, which is known for its ability to repeat itself. The last time India took on Sri Lanka in Pune, things didn’t go well for the hosts as they were bundled out for a paltry 101 in 18.5 overs.

The top-order failed spectacularly and only three Indian batsmen could score in double digits. R Ashwin’s unbeaten 31* provided some respectability to the India score as Kasun Rajitha and Dasun Shanaka ran through the Indian batting line-up.