India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Sri Lanka in the Women's Tri-Series Final on Sunday, May 11, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have been dominant throughout the Tri-Series, which also featured South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team managed to win three out of four matches and their only loss came against Sri Lanka. India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final: Here are all the live-streaming details.(BCCI-X)

On the other hand, Sri Lanka won two and lost two. While South Africa managed to win just one fixture.

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Pratika Rawal have been the standout performers for India with the bat in hand. The Tri-Series win will serve as a major boost in morale ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup, slated to be played in India, later this year.

However, Sri Lanka are no pushovers and India would know this really well after the former defeated them in the final of the Women's Asia Cup some time back.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final will take place on Sunday, May 11. The match will begin at 10 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can you watch the live broadcast and streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Tri-Series Final can be watched live on the FanCode app and website.