1046 runs in 11 innings – Virat Kohli breaks another record during Vizag blitz

Virat Kohli became only the second batsmen to go past the 1000-run mark this calendar year after he slammed an unbeaten century in the second ODI against Windies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During the course of his 157-run innings, Kohli joined Englishman Jonny Bairstow as only two players to score 1000 runs in 2018. The India skipper sits pretty at the top in the list of most runs scored this calendar year with 1046 runs to his name in comparison to Bairstow’s 1025 in 22 innings.

Most runs scored in 2018 –

1046 runs in 11 innings: Virat Kohli (India)

1025 runs in 22 innings: Jonny Bairstow (England)

946 runs in 24 innings: Joe Root (England)

Moreover, Kohli also takes the top spot in the list of least number of innings taken to score 1000 runs in a calendar year. Earlier, he was tied at the top with Hashim Amla but because of his 2018 heroics, he has improved his record immensely to sit at the top.

11 innings: Virat Kohli (2018)

15 innings: Hashim Amla (2010), Virat Kohli (2012)

17 innings: David Gower (1983), Shane Watson (2011), Kumar Sangakkara (2013), AB de Villiers (2015)

Kohli is also the only player to score five centuries in the 50-over format of the game this year and his closest rivals are Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma with four each.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 19:02 IST