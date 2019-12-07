India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Team India report card - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul star in Hyderabad win

cricket

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:44 IST

India captain Virat Kohli led his side to a thumping six-wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kohli hammered an unbeaten 94 as the ‘Men in Blue’ chased down the mammoth total of 207 set by the opposition with eight balls to spare. In doing so, India registered their highest successful T20I chase ever. Their previous best was when they had chased down 206 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

India also became the first team in history to chase down 200+ totals thrice. This is also the 2nd highest T20I total chased in India, just below England’s chase of 230 against South Africa during the 2016 T20I World Cup.

Here is a look at how the Indian team performed:

Rohit Sharma - 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the first T20I and was dismissed for just 8 runs off 10 balls. He failed to settle on the crease and looked a little out of touch.

KL Rahul – 7.5/10, Verdict: Very Good

Also Read: Conceding too many extras cost us the match: Pollard

Rahul scored 62 runs against the Windies and became the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is. He is the third-fastest in the world to get to the landmark, taking only 29 innings to achieve the feat. Has he ensured his spot in the team with the innings? Time will tell.

Virat Kohli (c) - 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

Virat was the match-winner for India in the first T20 international as he hit an unbeaten 94 to chase down the target of 208 runs. The only point deducted is due to the uneasy start he made to his innings when he couldn’t middle the ball properly.

Rishabh Pant (wk) - 6/10, Verdict: Average

Pant got another chance to prove his mettle and marginally succeeded. He scored a quickfire 18 runs off 9 balls which included two sixes. But the left-hander failed to shut up all his critics as he was unable to finish the match for India.

Shreyas Iyer - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Shreyas came in when Virat Kohli was in full flow and he just needed to stay on the crease and finish the match. However, he came up short as Kieron Pollard held on to a great catch off his own bowling.

Also Read: Match abandoned on ‘dangerous’ MCG pitch after two players sustain head blows - Watch

Shivam Dube - 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Dube is getting an extended run in the team but is still to showcase his talents on the big stage. He bowled only a single over in the match and gave away 13 runs. He came to bat at the fag end of the match but did not get to face a single delivery, with Kohli finishing things off in style.

Ravindra Jadeja – 6/10, Verdict: Good

When all the bowlers were getting hammered by the Windies batsmen, Jadeja showed his experience. He contained the run flow in the middle-overs, and proved to be the most economical one out of the lot. In his four overs, Jadeja gave 30 runs with 1 wicket, at an economy rate of 7.5.

Washington Sundar (wk) - 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Washington Sundar had an off day with the ball, as well as on the field. The off-spinner started India’s attack, and was hammered for 13 runs in the first over. He managed to get the crucial wicket of Evin Lewis, who was looking extremely dangerous, but still gave away 34 runs in his 3 overs at a rate of 11.3. Sundar also dropped a few catches and half-chances, which could have restricted Windies to a lower total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

In his comeback match for India after injury, Bhuvaneswar failed to stamp his authority on the game as he gave away 36 runs in his 4 overs, without getting a wicket.

Also read: Kieron Pollard grabs stunner in mid-air to dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

Deepak Chahar - 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

After his record-breaking spell against Bangladesh, Chahar was brought back to earth as he was smashed all over the ground by Windies batsmen. Chahar got one wicket, but gave away 54 runs in his 4 overs, proving to be the most expensive bowler of the lot.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Chahal also achieved a huge milestone while playing in the first T20I against West Indies. In his four overs, Chahal gave away 36 runs at an economy of 9 and picked up two wickets as Windies posted a total of 207 in 20 overs. Chahal took his total tally of T20I wickets to 52, which is the joint-highest by an Indian bowler in the shortest format, along with R Ashwin.

(With inputs from agencies)