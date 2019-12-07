cricket

India captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 94 to help his side to a six-wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. After an insipid performance with the ball, the West Indies posted a mammoth total of 207/5 in 20 overs. Despite getting off to a slow start, Kohli led from the front to take his side to a comfortable win. But while the Indian skipper showcased his strength with the bat, a moment of brilliance from opposition captain Kieron Pollard caught attention of the fans.

In the 18th over, right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer was in the middle, and was looking to rotate strike as Kohli was hammering bowlers all over the park. On the final ball of the 18th over, Iyer tried to go straight for a boundary. Pollard jumped to his left and grabbed the ball mid-air with both hands to complete the finish.

Iyer, who had come on to bat at no. 5, had to walk back to the pavilion with just 4 runs off 6 delivieres he had faced. Meanwhile, Pollard, who only bowled that one over in the match, finished with figures of 10/1.

After the play, Pollard blamed the number of extras his bowlers gave away, as one of the crucial reasons for his side’s inability to defend the total. “208 to defend, on any day, you’d take that 10 out of 10 times. Where we lost the game was the extras and our bowling. Our execution was poor. If we had executed the plans we had spoke about, despite the good batting wicket, it would have been a different scenario,” he said.

“There are two areas in any game, and with the bat the guys were exceptional. There are a lot of positives to take from this game. Hetmyer and Lewis got back amongst the runs and that was quite satisfying, but we need to do the all-round basics right. Hopefully I have an idea of when to come up the order as a captain, and in a pressure situation, it’s important to push yourself and it’s a pleasure to perform for your team any day and get them across the line,” he added.

India and West Indies will play the 2nd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.