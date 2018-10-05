India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Kohli, Pant look to build partnership

Live Updates: Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant look to consolidate India’s position in the match by putting on a good partnership early on second day. Earlier, on Day 1, Prithvi Shaw smashed a sensational ton on his Test debut while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli also slammed fifties as India reached 364/4 at stumps.

Follow India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates, below -

09:07 hrs IST Shaw’s historic knock At 18 years and 329 days, Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian and fourth-youngest overall to score a ton on his test debut during a knock of 134 off 154 balls against West Indies in Rajkot. In the process Shaw, who led India to the under-19 World Cup title earlier this year, also became the 15th Indian to hit a century on debut.





08:57 hrs IST High praise for Prithvi Shaw Congratulating Prithvi, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI.” The teenage cricketer was also praised by Virender Sehwag who said: “It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI”





08:47 hrs IST Kohli’s chance to shine On Day 1, Virat Kohli played an unnaturally slow innings to take India’s score beyond 350 after Prithvi Shaw’s century. Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (41) added 105 for the fourth wicket to continue India’s progress before the latter was caught behind to off-spinner Roston Chase. With the skipper batting on 72, he will surely be looking to add another century to his resume.





08:36 hrs IST ‘Didn’t try anything different’ “I always try to play on my merits. In this match as well, I went with the same mindset. I did not make plans to do something different. While playing, I kept on remembering the innings I played during my first matches for India A.” - Prithvi Shaw after his century.



