India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Prithvi Shaw shatters records with debut ton

Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as he slammed a 99-ball ton on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw became only the 15th Indian cricketer ever and the first since Rohit Sharma in 2013 to have scored a century on Test debut. Interestingly, Rohit too had smacked his hundred on debut against the West Indies.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century.

However, despite his onslaught Shaw could not break the record of fastest century on Test debut set by Shikhar Dhawan — in 85 balls against Australia at Mohali in 2013. Shaw completed his hundred off 99 balls with 15 boundaries.

The attacking batsman from Mumbai made his debut at the age of 18 years and 329 days, and is the seventh youngest batsman in the history of Test cricket to have scored a century.

Mohammad Ashraful of Bangladesh holds the record of being youngest Test centurion ever, a feat that he achieved at the age of 17 years and 61 days, in September 2001.

The others in the list are Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan, 17 years and 78 days), Tendulkar (India, 17 years and 107 days), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe, 17 years and 352 days), Imran Nazir (Pakistan, 18 years and 154 days) and Saleem Malik (Pakistan, 18 years and 323 days).

Shaw scored his runs at a brisk pace and dominated a depleted West Indies bowling attack, hitting boundaries on both sides of the wicket to dominate the Caribbeans.

Shaw announced his arrival with a historic 546 for Rizvi Springfield against St Francis D’Assisi in the prestigious Harris Shield as he became the became the first schoolboy cricketer to hit a 500 plus score in an official inter-school match.

He also became the first Indian cricketer to score a century on debut in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and in Test matches. Sachin Tendulkar also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut, but the legendary batsman had to wait for 13 matches to score his first Test century.

Shaw became the second-youngest Indian test cricketer after Vijay Mehra, who made his debut at 17 years, 265 days against New Zealand in 1955 and he was the 13th youngest Indian cricketer overall to play a Test match.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 12:48 IST