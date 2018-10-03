India vs West Indies: Second ODI shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam

The second ODI between India and West Indies has been shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times had earlier broken the story that the MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar informed the BCCI and the CoA last week that the association is no longer in a position to host the game.

Even though CoA replied to MPCA’s mail on the said day itself, Kanmadikar said that it was too late for the association to organize the game. “This is very unprofessional on their part. We have been trying our best to abide by all the new regulations, but we have around 7000 pavilion seats and if we give away say 700 (10 per cent) of those to the BCCI, how will we function? We also have certain commitments. Also, we were worried and sent out the first mail on September 8 so that a solution can be got. The first three mails didn’t get a response, but the moment we said that we won’t be able to hold the match, the replies to this mail comes in 30 minutes. I hope the other associations also take note of the unprofessional behavior,” he told the Hindustan Times.

The CoA — having failed to communicate back earlier — replied to the mail from the MPCA on Saturday and rued the fact that no association had brought forward the issue of ticket distribution in front of the Supreme Court bench when asked to present their practical issues before the new constitution would be implemented.

Countering the claim of the CoA on the state associations not bringing practical difficulties to the fore as requested by the SC, another senior MPCA official said that if the associations didn’t, the CoA also could have since quite a few series had been played under their supervision and they too would have seen the practical problem that the state associations face.

