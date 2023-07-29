India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND eye series-clinching victory vs WI in Barbados

India vs West Indies 2023 2nd ODI Live Score: With a comprehensive victory over their hosts in the first ODI in Barbados, India will look to sew up the series against the West Indies by repeating the trick at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. The series provides an important preparatory opportunity for India as they try and decide their combinations, with the all-important Asia Cup and ODI World Cup approaching. While the 5-wicket victory was comfortable following a devastating spell by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, India will want time in the middle for their middle-order batters, who still remain in flux. The bowling health of Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik will be key as well. For the hosts under Shai Hope, beginning to rebuild with good performances and results is key. The disappointment of missing out on a World Cup berth has to be buried, and they will try to give India a run for their money in Barbados.

