India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Team India report card - Virat Kohli stars, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma disappoint

Aug 12, 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli ended a run of 10 matches without a century Sunday, setting the platform for his team’s 59-run (DLS) victory over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval. Kohli went a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first with a typically assertive innings of 120 off 125 deliveries, with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred as India totalled 279 for seven.

Set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs when rain interrupted play during their chase, West Indies were on course at 179 for four in the 35th over but then crashed to 210 all out with four overs to spare as seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar triggered the slide with figures of four for 31.

Here is a look at Team India’s performance in the 2nd ODI against West Indies:

Shikhar Dhawan - 2/10, Verdict: Poor

Shikhar Dhawan’s poor form in the West Indies series continues as he fails to shine with the bat once again. The left-handed batsman has not looked at his best since return from injury, and in the 2nd ODI, he was dismissed in the first over, just scoring 2 runs. He was trapped by Sheldon Cottrell on the third ball. He would hope to improve soon, with KL Rahul waiting in the dugout.

Rohit Sharma - 4/10, Verdict: Average

Rohit Sharma had a rare off day with the bat as he could not get set off with the start he got. The batsman did well to build a partnership with skipper Virat Kohli for the 2nd wicket, and allowed the captain to score the bulk of the runs and gain control. But his dismissal for 18 in Roston Chase’s over almost saw India’s top order collapsing.

Virat Kohli - 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

Virat Kohli’s celebrations after scoring a ton signified how important it was for the skipper to get a hundred on the board after missing out a few occasions since the World Cup. The batsman had a great outing with the bat and then did some solid work in the field. His tactics of mouthing Evin Lewis, and hampering his concentration led India to get the wicket of the in-form batsman.

Rishabh Pant - 3/10, Verdict: Poor

What can be said about Rishabh Pant - he has but a few opportunities to become India’s trusted wicket-keeper option across formats, and he keeps making the same mistakes. Pant was cleaned up by Carlos Brathwaite for 20 in the 2nd ODI. He is likely to remain in the team for the final ODI, but he needs to find some consistency soon.

Shreyas Iyer - 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

Rishabh Pant can take a leaf out of Shreyas Iyer’s book on how to make of the limited-opportunities in front of him. The batsman, himself, confessed that he has two opportunities to impress with the bat and he made the most of it in the 2nd ODI. Not only a stitched a good partnership with Kohli, he also scored 71 runs to help India reach a challenging total.

Kedar Jadhav - 5/10, Verdict: Average

Sooner, or later, India will have to drop the Kedar Jadhav experiment. He was not much used as a bowler and he gave away his wicket via a run out, just when he was starting to look good. One of the inconsistent links in India’s middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Ravindra Jadeja had a good all round day with the little time he became a part of the action. Coming late with the bat, he fired quick 16 runs in 16 balls to help India getting a total of 279 on the board. He only got to bowl four overs, in which he got the important wicket of the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite. He is slowly becoming the best allrounder for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an excellent day with the ball. The right-armer dismissed Chris Gayle with an absolute peach of a delivery early on. Then, when it looked like Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran will finish off the chase, he dismissed them both in the same over. In his next over, he got the better of Kemar Roach to shut the shop. He finished with figures of 4/31 in 15 overs.

Mohammed Shami - 6/10, Verdict: Average

Mohammed Shami failed to get a wicket in his opening spell and a bowler of his calibre will not be happy not being able to use the new ball to get a wicket. The right-armer, though, managed to make up for it as he dismissed Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas to put an end to the proceedings. He would want to do better with then new ball in the deciding game.

Kuldeep Yadav - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant with the ball as he managed to deceived the batsmen with his spin. He got the big wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, who both were looking extremely dangerous at one stage. The chinaman may have leaked a few runs, but skipper Virat Kohli has always maintained that he would not mind his spinners being hit for runs, if they can produce big wickets. Overall, a good performance Yadav.

Khaleel Ahmed - 6/10, Verdict: Average

Khaleel Ahmed was expensive in the first ODI, but he came back strongly in the second ODI. He did not give away two runs, but would find it hard to break into the top bowling pick for India, unless he can find a way to take more wickets. He only managed to get one in the match in his 7 overs. He might sit out to make way for Deepak Chahar in the final ODI against West Indies.

