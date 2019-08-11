India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks 26-year-old record against West Indies

cricket

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career when he became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs. Kohli claimed the record during India’s second ODI encounter against the Windies in Port of Spain as he scored 19 runs to go past Pakistan legend Javed Miandad. Miandad took 64 innings to score 1930 runs against Windies while Kohli was able to claim the record in just 34 innings. This milestone stood for almost 26 years as Miandad played his last ODI against West Indies in 1993.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. With India playing the same team that took the field in the washed out first ODI, skipper Kohli at the toss backed Rishabh Pant to play at number four followed by Shreyas Iyer at five.

“I think the spinners will come into play in the second half of the day. The nature of the pitch makes us bat first. When the series is compressed, you want to be focussed even more. We want to execute our skills in the middle. It doesn’t matter for us whether it is a two-match series or a three-match series.

“We are unchanged. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said.

The first match of the series was washed out due to rain in Guyana and both teams look to draw the first blood in this clash in Trinidad. The last match of the three-match series will also be played at this venue. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, the two teams will feature in two Tests in Antigua and Jamaica.

