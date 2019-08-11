India vs West Indies Live Score: Virat Kohli and Co look to draw first blood in series

Preview: The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Iyer, who didn’t get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana. There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.

Follow India vs West Indies live updates below:

18:00 hrs IST Weather update Good news for the fans is that sun is out at the venue and we are likely to have a scheduled start. The toss is supposed to take place at 6:30 PM IST and the first ball will be bowled at 7 PM IST. We will keep updating you in case the weather changes and puts the match in jeopardy. So good to see blue skies 🌤️🌤️ here in Trinidad. Let's get the 2nd ODI started already 🆒😎☀️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/yuie93xQpD — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2019





17:50 hrs IST Debut expected for India In case Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants some rest, Navdeep Saini could come in while a bit more turn on offer would mean Yuzvendra Chahal back in the mix as an additional spinner. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed will then be dropped from the playing XI. Khaleel went for 27 in three overs and was guilty of bowling short to opener Evin Lewis, who was on 40 when heavens opened up. However both these possibilities look remote as of now since last match got abandoned.





17:33 hrs IST Jadhav to continue his run? The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik. With Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, time is running out for the pint-sized Maharashtra cricketer, whose batting slot has been a worry for skipper Kohli and coach Shastri. There is a school of thought in the Indian cricket fraternity that Jadhav doesn’t have the requisite technique to bat up the order and neither enough power to clear the ropes consistently at the death.





17:18 hrs IST The curious case of KL Rahul Iyer being given a go at number four certainly means that KL Rahul will have to cool his heels till Shikhar Dhawan is persisted at the top of the order. The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Dhawan’s injury, Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit in case of an injury to any one of the two.





17:00 hrs IST India’s middle order conundrum Shreyas Iyer has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks. Virat Kohli’s guidance and a friendly arm around shoulders from vice-captain Rohit Sharma will work wonders for the Delhi Capitals captain, who in full flow is a treat to watch.



