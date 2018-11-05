India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The West Indies were expected to do well in the T20 internationals, but a five-wicket loss in the first outing of the three-match rubber against dominant India showed the script might not change when the two sides clash in the second contest at the Ekana International Cricket stadium here on Tuesday.

India have won the test series 2-0 and ODIs 3-1 in an utterly lopsided fashion. On Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the current World T20I champions beaten by five wickets by the ‘Men in Blue’.

When is the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies?

2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be played on November 6, 2018.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Lucknow at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 22:01 IST