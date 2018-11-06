Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in during the Windies innings.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2018 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik appeals unsuccessfully against West Indies Carlos Brathwaite during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.(AP)

Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten ton while four bowlers scalped two wickets each as India thrashed Windies by 71 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in during the Windies innings -

- Kuldeep ended with figures of 2/32 and by doing so, he became the highest wicket-taker for India in 2018. Kuldeep (17) went past Yuzvendra Chahal (16).

- Kieron Pollard faltered in his 50th T20I innings as he was dismissed for just 6 runs. This was Pollard’s first single digit score against India and his strike rate of 101.40 against them is his worst again any team in T20Is.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) ended his spell with an economy rate of 3.00, the lowest by any bowler in this match

- This was India’s fourth-highest win — in terms of margin of runs — at home in T20Is.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 22:43 IST

