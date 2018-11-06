India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Statistical highlights of the Windies innings

Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten ton while four bowlers scalped two wickets each as India thrashed Windies by 71 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

We take a look at some of the important numbers and milestones that were reached in during the Windies innings -

- Kuldeep ended with figures of 2/32 and by doing so, he became the highest wicket-taker for India in 2018. Kuldeep (17) went past Yuzvendra Chahal (16).

- Kieron Pollard faltered in his 50th T20I innings as he was dismissed for just 6 runs. This was Pollard’s first single digit score against India and his strike rate of 101.40 against them is his worst again any team in T20Is.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) ended his spell with an economy rate of 3.00, the lowest by any bowler in this match

- This was India’s fourth-highest win — in terms of margin of runs — at home in T20Is.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 22:43 IST