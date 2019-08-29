India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:10 IST

As India get ready to take on West Indies in the second Test match at Jamaica, all eyes will be on captain Virat Kohli and the side he picks for the game. There have been a lot of debates and deliberations over the same and the skipper did clarify at the end of the last match, that all decisions were taken as per the needs of the side. Also, Kohli, the captain, will have an added incentive to push his side to put in their best foot forward as he is only one win away from being India’s most successful captain in Test matches.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies, Weather forecast 2nd Test: Rain could impact proceedings in Jamaica

The side put in a convincing performance in Antigua and the ball is now in the court of Jason Holder and crew and they need to get their act together if they are to challenge the number 1 Test side in the world.

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take place at Kingston, Jamaica.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match begins at 7 pm IST on Friday (August 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2ndTest match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be available at SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:10 IST