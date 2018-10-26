India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The BCCI selectors recalled white ball specialists Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar while resting pacer Mohammed Shami for the final three One-day Internationals (ODI) against the West Indies.

The visitors on Wednesday pulled off a heart-stopping last ball draw in the second ODI after India comprehensively won the first ODI in Guwahati on Sunday.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were rested for the opening two ODIs while the Test specialist duo of Umesh Yadav and Shami were drafted in along side rookie left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel, however was retained in the squad alongside Umesh, who leaked 13 runs off the final over of the second ODI that ended in a draw.

When is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

3rd ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 27, 2018

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies will be played in Pune.

What time does the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 13:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies ODI series?

India-West Indies ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:24 IST