India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co eye series whitewash

Preview: India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when they take on a battered West Indies in the third T20 International here Sunday even while looking to test the bench strength. For the cricket loving fans in Chennai, they will certainly miss their ‘favourite son’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is not a part of the T20 squad. Having sealed the series with a comprehensive win in the second T20I at Lucknow riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s brilliant ton, the home team would look to give reserve bench players like Shreyas Iyer, MS Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem an opportunity before it embarks on the tour of Australia. The selectors decided to rest pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Sunday’s game, allow them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has been added to the squad.

Follow India vs West Indies 3rd T20 International Live Updates, below -

