India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Shikhar Dhawan’s big threat headlines top 5 player battles

India sealed the T20I series with an emphatic win against West Indies and according to captain Virat Kohli, this will give the side a great chance to experiment in the final match which will be played in Guyana. Winning is always going to be priority. “But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion,” Kohli said after the win.

There could be new faces in the final match and this sets up the player battles quite nicely. We take a look at 5 key battles in the final T20I match in Guyana.

Sheldon Cottrell vs Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has not looked himself in the two matches so far and has been troubled by Sheldon Cottrell. The left-hander has struggled to hit his stride and the Indian management would ideally want their opener to find some form ahead of the ODI series. It will not be an easy proposition against Cottrell who has bowled with good pace and great accuracy up front with the new ball.

Sunil Narine vs Virat Kohli

The skipper has walked out to bat at number 3 in both the matches, but has not looked in control. However, he got a few strokes away in the second match and his battle with Sunil Narine will be the key in the middle overs. Narine is bowling with good control and is getting the ball to spin both ways which will pose a threat to Kohli.

Washington Sundar vs Evin Lewis

Kohli has thrown the new ball to young Washington Sundar and the offie has certainly not disappointed the skipper. 3 wickets in the first two matches, Sundar has kept a tight leash on the West Indies openers. He is extremely potent against the left-handers and hence, Evin Lewis needs to be watchful against him in the third match.

Navdeep Saini vs Nicholas Pooran

Young Nicholas Pooran walks in at the number three position and he has the pedigree to bat deep and trouble the Indian bowling attack. He gave a brief glimpse of his ability in the first match and even went after Navdeep Saini. However, the fast-bowler dismissed him soon after which has set the tone perfectly for the rest of the series.

Krunal Pandya vs Rovman Powell

Krunal has impressed everyone with his guile and control. His ability to read the situation of a game stands out and this makes him a brilliant option for Virat Kohli in the middle overs.

However, he will be put under the pump by Rovman Powell, who stamped his class over the second match and will be a massive factor against the Indian spinners in the final clash at Guyana.

