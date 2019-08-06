India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: India’s predicted XI; Changes galore, debut expected

cricket

Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

After Sunday’s win, skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he might experiment with the line-up in Tuesday’s game. As a result, Kohli is expected to rest some of the players who featured in the World Cup for India.

Here’s the India Predicted XI for the 3rd T20I encounter against West Indies -

KL Rahul

The right-hander had a decent run of form in the ICC World Cup 2019 but against West Indies, he was not included in the team for the first two T20Is. However, that is expected to change on Tuesday as he can replace Rohit Sharma who will most likely be rested after months of continuous cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan

The India opener had a good start in the second T20I but he was unable to capitalise on it as he was dismissed for 23 by Oshane Thomas. With the series secured, there will be less pressure on Dhawan and a good performance on Tuesday will be really helpful ahead of the ODI series.

Virat Kohli

Two good starts but both the times, Kohli was unable to convert it into a big innings. The India skipper decided to stay with the side after the tiring ICC World Cup 2019 campaign and the cricket fans will surely be hoping for a special innings from the right-hander on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant

The youngster has failed to impress in his two outings and with just 4 runs from 2 matches, he will certainly not be happy with how things have panned out for him. The selectors have shown a lot of faith in the youngster and he will desperately be looking to improve his form.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was included in the squad after good showings in the Ranji Trophy and he is expected to find a place in the playing XI. He will be replacing Manish Pandey who failed to impress in the last two matches. This will also be a good stage for Iyer to prove himself ahead of the ODIs.

Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder has been enjoying a brilliant run of form and in the absence of his younger brother Hardik, he has proven himself as a legitimate option. He was quite impressive with the ball in both the matches and in the second encounter, he also added some crucial runs in the final over.

Washington Sundar

The ploy to use Sundar in the first over has worked for India till now and he has been quite disciplined in the two matches. While the youngster has failed to prove himself with the bat, he will surely get another chance to prove himself when India take the field against West Indies on Tuesday.

Rahul Chahar

The leg-spinner is expected to make his international debut in place of Ravindra Jadeja as India will look to experiment with the playing XI. Chahar has impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a good show on debut will go a long way in making him a viable option for the spinner slot.

Deepak Chahar

The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler will be an able replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his brand of bowling can benefit from the pitch conditions in Guyana. He had a good outing in the IPL and he will be a good addition to the side along with Saini and Khaleel.

Navdeep Saini

Saini started his international career with a brilliant spell of pace bowling but in the second match, he was quite expensive and was also unable to take any wicket. However, it is still early days for the 26-year-old and he is expected to play a big role in the upcoming ODI series.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel has bowled just 5 overs in the last matches and although his returns have not been that great, the young fast bowler was able to trouble the batsman with his raw pace. He will be given one more chance on Tuesday and he will be looking to produce a good spell in absence of senior fast bowlers.

