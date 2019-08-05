India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: West Indies predicted XI against India - Carlos Brathwaite to test bench strength in dead rubber

cricket

Having already lost the series, the West Indies will play the final T20I against India in Guyana on Tuesday. The side would be either looking to finish off the series on a high with a win, and to also test out their bench strength during the process. The second purpose could see the hosts making a few changes to the playing XI, with some untested players getting an opportunity to play.

The returning stars Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine have showcased that they still possess a bundle of talent and can contribute to the team.

Here are West Indies predicted playing XI against India:

John Campbell: Evin Lewis has not had a good start in the two opening matches for West Indies. He did not enjoy a successful World Cup campaign either. John Campbell could be given another go with the bat.

Sunil Narine: The experiment of Sunil Narine as an opener did not work on slow Florida surface. But things could change in Guyana, which would provide better batting surfaces. As a bowler, Narine still remains the key.

Nicholas Pooran (wk): Nicholas Pooran still is far away from living up to his potential. But he will continue to be a part of the team, at least till next T20 World Cup.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has returned to the team and he has proved himself in both the games so far with his hard-hitting batting. He is a sure shot in the final T20I.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not had a good tournament so far. But West Indies would not risk not playing him in the final T20I.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell scored his fifty in his return game for West Indies on Saturday. He will hope to continue his form in the final T20I.

Carlos Brathwaite (c): Skipper Carlos Brathwaite has not been at his best with both bat and ball. He will hope to contribute more to the team.

Keemo Paul: Keemo Paul has been one of the best bowlers for West Indies ever since he returned to the team in the World Cup. His form has continued in the T20Is.

Jason Mohammed: Khary Pierre was not given enough opportunity in the 2nd T20I. Jason Mohammed could be given a go ahead in his stead. He can also be used as a part-time spin bowling option.

Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell dismissed skipper Virat Kohli in both the games so far. He is the key player.

Oshane Thomas: Oshane Thomas has proved to be effective against India openers. He is another player who is guaranteed to start.

