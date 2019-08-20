India vs West Indies ‘A’: Ajinkya Rahane finds form, Hanuma Vihari impresses as tour-game ends in draw

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:27 IST

After failing in the first innings, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane found form in the second innings with a timely fifty. Also, Hanuma Vihari continued to impress with a confident knock of 50 as the practice match against West Indies ‘A’ ended in a draw.

Promoting himself to open, Rahane scored a patient 54 from 162 balls while Vihari played a more fluent knock of 64-run knock off 125 deliveries. India declared their innings at 185 for 5. Set an improbable target of 305, Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja picked a wicket each as the match ended with West Indies on 47 for 3.

Earlier, resuming at 84/1, Rahane and Vihari put together 96 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Akim Frazer, who trapped him in front of the wickets in the 48th over. Rishabh Pant failed to impress in the second innings as he was sent packing for 19 and Ravindra Jadeja perished for 9 to Khary Pierre.

Rahane, who was leading India in the practice match in the absence of Virat Kohli who was rested after he took a hit to the thumb in the 3rd ODI, was then sent back by Frazer, who picked up his second wicket to reduce India to 162 for 5 in 61.4 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Ashwin (10) then played out the rest of the overs before India declared at 188/5.

India and West Indies will now begin their World Test Championship campaign in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Thursday.

Brief scores: Indians 297/5 dec & 188/5 dec (Vihari 64, Rahane 54; Akim Frazer 2/43) drew with West Indies A 181 and 47/3 (Jeremy Solozano 16, Brandon King 14; Ravindra Jadeja 1/3)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:26 IST