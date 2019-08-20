India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja on the cusp of special record, all set to join to elite list

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:18 IST

After clinching the T20I and ODI series, the focus of the Indian team now shifts to the Test series as they begin their campaign in the World Test championship. The side looks relatively stable and barring a few tweaks, the personnel in the Test unit pick themselves.

One of Virat Kohli’s key men in whites is Ravindra Jadeja - and the Saurashtra all-rounder has been a man in form in the recent past. He returns to the format where he has been the most successful and in the first Test against West Indies, the left-hander will be on the cusp of achieving a special milestone. The spinner needs 8 more wickets to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket. If he does get to this feat in North Sound, he will become the 10th Indian to join this elite list. Also, he will be the second-fastest after R Ashwin to breach the 200-wickets mark.

Ahead of the Test series, the team management led by Virat Kohli have a couple of tricky decisions to make. They could go in with five regular bowlers - 3 seamers and 2 spinners or looking at the composition of the West Indies side, Kohli could well opt for 3 specialist spinner. R Ashwin has enjoyed himself against West Indies, hence, he is a definite starter. Also, as an all-round package Ravindra Jadeja is too good to be ignored. Also, Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in the warm-up match which makes him a tempting option.

“On current form, my No. 1 spinner will surely be Kuldeep for the way he takes the ball away from the left-handers and his wicket-taking abilities. Ravindra Jadeja, too, has made most of the chances that he has got in Tests. Probably the only thing working in Ashwin’s favour is his superb record against West Indies,” Harbhajan told Times of India.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:11 IST