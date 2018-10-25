India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu earns skipper Virat Kohli’s praise for ‘professional’ knock

While everyone has spoken about skipper Virat Kohli’s inspiring show on Wednesday as he became the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, not many spoke about the quality innings played by Ambati Rayudu in the second ODI in Vizag. Coming in to bat with the score reading 40/2 in the 9th over, Rayudu combined beautifully with the skipper and put on 139 runs for the third wicket as India looked comfortably placed at 179/3 in the 33rd over when Ashley Nurse dismissed Rayudu for 73.

Speaking after the game, skipper Kohli made it a point to acknowledge the professional knock from the new No.4 batsman in testing conditions.

“I thought Rayudu was very professional today. I have mentioned in a press conference before that he is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four. He reads situations very well. He plays spin really well and plays fast bowling really as well. He is a smart cricketer and very aware. He is in good momentum and good form,” Kohli said.

With India still looking at a consistent run-getter for the No.4 slot, knocks like these could well give Rayudu the confidence he needs to cement the position going into the 2019 World Cup.

Interestingly, Kohli was also quick to credit the performance of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer for their quality knocks chasing 322. While Hope remained unbeaten on 123 and earned Windies a tie, Hetmyer was brilliant before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 94.

“I have been watching Shai for a while now. He played that brilliant knock against England when they were chasing in the fourth innings. Hetmyer as well, credit to him. Hats-off to their strokeplay. I want to congratulate Shai on his hundred,” he said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 08:49 IST