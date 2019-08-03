India vs West Indies: Andre Russell turns up for Vancouver Knights after withdrawing from first two T20Is

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:41 IST

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was dismissed for first-ball duck as he turned up for Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada on Friday. This after Russell withdrew from the first two T20Is against India in Florida. Despite Russell’s poor show, Knights got the better of Edmonton Royals by six wickets courtesy of Chris Gayle’s 94 off 44 deliveries. Russell had been selected for the three-match T20I series despite continuing his recovery from a knee injury that saw him leave the World Cup early.

Russell withdrew from the squad for the series after experiencing discomfort while playing at the T20 tournament in Canada. West Indies have called up Jason Mohammed as cover for Russell.

“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats,” said interim West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer.

“It is not easy to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions.

“We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well.”

The first two T20s against India will take place on August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, with the third to be held in Guyana.The two sides will also contest three ODIs and two Tests.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 10:47 IST