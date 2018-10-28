India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse reveals reasons behind “Babaji Ka Thullu” celebrations in Pune ODI

West Indies drew level 1-1 in the five-match ODI series against India in Pune after beating the hosts by 43 runs.

The win came in no small part to Ashley Nurse who played a pivotal role with both bat and ball. The Barbadian was the second top-scorer for Windies with a 22-ball 40 in the dying overs of the first innings and then bowled his 10 overs for just 43 runs. He also picked up two wickets, getting rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

After trapping Dhawan LBW, Nurse celebrated in a way which was not rather unexpected. The 29-year-old brought out “Babaji Ka Thullu” which was previously seen on the shows India comedian Kapil Sharma.

The gesture went viral on social media and now the off spinner has come out and explained why he did the same. The celebration was a dedication to his friend Sunny Sohal whom he met during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend - Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL. He told me, when you get a wicket do a ‘Babaji ka thullu’ or something,” Nurse said.

Nurse and his colleagues will be hoping to carry on their good form into the rest of the ODI series and the T20s that follow.

The next ODI will be played In Mumbai at Brabourne.

