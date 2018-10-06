India vs West Indies: Ashwin criticises quality of SG balls after hosts register record win

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit out at the quality of SG balls after India thumped West Indies by an innings an innings and 272 runs in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

Speaking after India’s win, Ashwin said SG balls have fallen behind Kookaburra and Duke in terms of quality and doesn’t grip well like it used to in previous years.

“It’s a fair amount of difference Kuldeep is talking about, adapting to the SG, Kookaburra and Dukes. The Kookaburra white ball seam is a lot more narrow these days, doesn’t swing much and doesn’t grip as well. That’s where the adaptation is very important, we didn’t get much time to do that,” Ashwin said.

“Right now I would say Kookaburra red ball is a lot better ball, Dukes is also right up there. Pretty disappointed with the current SG ball. It used to be top-notch, the seam used to stand up strong even after 70-80 overs. It’s not the same anymore.”

Earlier on Day 3, Indian bowlers produced an exceptional bowling display as India beat West Indies by their record margin in the longest format. Asked to follow-on by India after being bowled out for 181 in the first innings, the Caribbean side attempted to launch a counter-attack against the Indian bowlers. However, their attempts were thwarted by the spinners.

Other than Kieran Powell, who made a fighting 83, none of the batsmen could spend their time in the crease as they looked lost and beguile on tackling the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. It was merely a repeat of the first innings’ show, as West Indies folded up for just 196.

Kuldeep snared his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, returning with figures of five for 57, followed by Jadeja’s three for 35. It was a dominant show by the spinners as the Caribbean side were no match for them.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 21:04 IST