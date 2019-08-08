India vs West Indies: ‘Bhaiyaji smile’ – Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer take part in hilarious Speak Out challenge – Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:37 IST

India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer took part in a hilarious speak out challenge ahead of the team’s first ODI against Windies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. Virat Kohli and his troops blanked Windies 3-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series and will look for similar level of performance in the 50-over format as well.

Before the first ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video on social media which showed Dhawan and Iyer taking part in the Speak Out challenge — one person has to put a special kind of apparatus in his mouth and the other person has to guess what he is saying.

Also Read: Gayle on the verge of breaking Lara’s two massive records in Guyana ODI

The apparatus makes is difficult for the person to speak in a comprehensible manner and the two players couldn’t control their laughter while taking up this challenge. The BCCI post read: “MUST WATCH - The “Speak Out” Challenge feat. @SDhawan25 & Shreyas. This will surely leave you in splits.”

MUST WATCH - The "Speak Out" Challenge feat. @SDhawan25 & Shreyas 😆😆



This will surely leave you in splits ☺️😂 - by @28anand



Full video here 📽️📽️https://t.co/TWFklxF7Rt pic.twitter.com/h7aa5r8i8k — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2019

India’s focus now has shifted to the ODI series after blanking Windies in the shortest format. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

Also Read: Top 5 player battles: Rohit, Virat face West Indies pace threat

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing three T20 Internationals in a week across two countries, he will probably get to cool his heels with Mohammed Shami leading the attack and Navdeep saini making his ODI debut.

Thoroughly outplayed in the shortest format, West Indies will hope the return of the talismanic Gayle bolsters them. Gayle during the World Cup had announced that the home series against India will be his last.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:24 IST