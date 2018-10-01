India vs West Indies: CAB wants BCCI to relook ‘ticket release’ clause ahead of Eden T20I against WI

The ticket release clause as per the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sleepless nights leading up to the first T20I between India and West Indies at the picturesque Eden Gardens on November 4. While the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has already refused to host the second ODI between the two teams on October 24 citing lack of clarity on release of tickets and complimentary passes for the game, CAB wants the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to relook the clause in the new constitution.

According to the newly registered BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale. This apart, the state association hosting an international game is also expected to release 5 per cent complimentary passes for BCCI stakeholders.

Explaining the situation a senior CAB official said the CoA needs to take a look at the issue at the earliest.

“Firstly, it is impossible for us to release 90 per cent of the ticket to the public because you have to realise that we have members who pay annual fees and they deserve to be handed passes for India matches. So, for example if we have 25,000 members, how do you expect that we release 90 per cent of the ticket for the general public.

“Secondly, when it comes to the reworked 5 per cent complimentary pass scenario as per the new diktat from the CoA, one has to understand that 5 per cent from a capacity of 25,000 and 5 per cent from a capacity of 67,000 is not the same thing. To expect X number of tickets from the state association is a different thing. But to say that it will be a universal 5 per cent across the board is something unfair. We are hopeful that the CoA will address the issue at the earliest,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Attempts to get in touch with CoA chief Vinod Rai failed as he did not respond to calls or messages.

After the MPCA made their displeasure on the ticketing clause known on Saturday, the CoA sent across a mail to all associations hosting international games and reworked the clause slightly.

“At this stage, Rule 37(8) of the BCCI Constitution, which restricts complimentary tickets (including sponsor and other free allotments) to 10% in each category, has to be implemented notwithstanding any difficulties that may arise in doing so. In the above circumstances, it is directed that the hosting Association shall be entitled to allocate a maximum of 5% of the tickets in each category as complimentary tickets subject to compliance with the following conditions:

1. The particulars as to how the said 5% of the tickets in each category are being allocated by way of complimentary/ free allotments shall be intimated to the Committee of Administrators not later 3 days of the conclusion of the match for the purpose of disclosure on the BCCI website as mandated by Rule 37(8). Such disclosure shall also be made on the website of the Association.

2. A further 5% of the tickets in each category (being BCCI’s share of allocated complimentary/ free allotments) shall be handed over to the person designated by the CEO of BCCI at least three days prior to the match for allocation to BCCI stakeholders, which allocation shall be separately decided by the Committee of Administrators. The particulars as to how this 5% of the tickets in each category are being allocated by way of complimentary/ free allotment shall also be disclosed on the BCCI website as mandated by Rule 37(8).

3. As mandated by Rule 37(8), 90% of the tickets in each category must be available for purchase by the public through transparent booking procedure(s) which should be intimated to the Committee of Administrators at least 5 days prior to the match. There should be no provision for preferential blocking/ holding of tickets from out of this 90% and the same should be available on first-come-first-serve basis to the public.

The above arrangements shall remain in place until a comprehensive policy on allocation of complimentary tickets is framed by the Committee of Administrators or until the Committee of Administrators directs otherwise,” the mail from the committee read.

But clearly, the CoA needs to re-look the whole situation as state associations are finding it difficult to maintain a balance between their members and board stakeholders. Meanwhile, the CAB also made it clear that the association wouldn’t be in a position to host the second ODI which was initially set to be played in Indore as the state would be celebrating Durga Puja and it would be impossible to provide the required security for the October 24 game. Reports have suggested that the match could now be moved to Baroda.

