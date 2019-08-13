India vs West Indies: Cricket’s ‘Mountain Man’ Rahkeem Cornwall will undergo training to lose weight - Report

cricket

West Indies have included uncapped all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall in their Test squad in the upcoming home series against India. Cornwall has been making all the right moves and this call-up is a justified reward for his consistent performances. The 26-year-old caught the eye of the cricketing world when impressed against the Indian side back in 2017 in a tour game. He is an all-rounder from the island of Antigua and is perhaps the heaviest cricketer ever. He stands at a towering height of 6’6” and weighs around 140 kg (if he plays for WI, he will be the heaviest cricketer ever to play international cricket).

Despite his pedigree and talent, there were concerns around his weight and people believed that the big man might not be successful in international cricket owing to his massive physique. Now Cricket West Indies is looking into Cornwall’s fitness and its president Ricky Skerritt has said that Cornwall will undergo fitness training.

“Rahkeem has been under the supervision of CWI-appointed strength and conditioning trainer, nutritionist and coach. He is being managed with a concentrated plan wherein he will gradually lose weight and improve upon his fitness,” Skerritt told Mid-Day in an interview.

In 55 first-class matches, he has scored 2224 runs at an average of 24.43. With the ball, he has picked up 260 wickets at an impressive average of 23.60. During the tour game against the Indian side back in 2017, he troubled the famed Indian batting order as he took five wickets which included mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

“He has been the most successful spinner in our first-class league and has earned his selection by taking many wickets at an economical rate,” Skerritt said in the interview.

