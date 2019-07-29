e-paper
India vs West Indies: Expect Windies to give tough competition, says Viv Richards

India will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in their upcoming tour of West Indies, starting August 3 in Florida, United States.The two Tests will be played as a part of the ICC Championship.

cricket Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:08 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
File image of Vivian Richards.
File image of Vivian Richards.(Getty Images)

West Indies legend Vivian Richards is pinning his hopes on the current team to pose a tough challenge to Virat Kohli’s battle-hardened outfit in the upcoming assignments in the Caribbean.India will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in their upcoming tour of West Indies, starting August 3 in Florida, United States.The two Tests will be played as a part of the ICC Championship.

“India-West Indies series have always seen explosive action and I don’t expect anything less this time around. With the current form of the West Indies team, I look forward to them giving a tough competition to the Indian side,” Richards was quoted as saying in a media release issued by official broadcasters Sony Pictures Sports Network.Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who made a memorable Test debut in the West Indies in 1971, said he has “respect” for players from the Caribbean.

“West Indies will always hold a very special place in my heart since I started my career over there and have immense respect for their players,” said Gavaskar.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:07 IST

