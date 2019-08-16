India vs West Indies: Five sixes, three eggs & an act of revenge: Watch Shreyas Iyer’s hilarious Chahal TV interview

cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:20 IST

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was at his hilarious best when he made an appearance on Chahal TV after India beat West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday. India won the series 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain. Team India had also blanked the hosts 3-0 in the T20I series and now will hope for similar level of performances in the upcoming two-match Test series.

Apart from skipper Virat Kohli, who starred in India’s twin victories with two record-breaking centuries, India found another batting hero in Iyer. The middle-order batsman slammed two half-centuries and put together couple of century stands to play pivotal roles in India’s wins. When asked about his approach in crunch situations by teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, Iyer said he likes to bat in tough situations and bail the team out of trouble.

“I am very happy,” Iyer said in a video uploaded by BCCI. “I want to come out to bat in these kind of tough situations when everybody in the dressing room is nervous. I love it because the complexion of the match can change anytime and anything can happen in the team position.”

The Delhi Capitals’ skipper also had things to say about the massive sixes he slammed in the final ODI. During the course of his 41-ball 65, Iyer smashed three boundaries and five towering sixes. When asked about the same, Iyer replied in the most hilarious way possible.

“I had to take revenge for our bowlers being hit. He (Pooran) is a fine batsman but since Chahal was hit for runs, I was angry and had to take revenge. I did my (normal) routine in the morning and had three eggs for breakfast (when asked what he had for breakfast before his fine innings).”

