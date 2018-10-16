India vs West Indies: Former India opener raises concern after growing instances of pitch invasion

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised concerns after the growing instances of fans breaching security in stadiums to reach their favourite stars during cricket matches.

Referring to the two separate incidences in the recently-concluded Test series between India and West Indies where fans managed to reach skipper Virat Kohli to click selfies, Chopra said that it is a massive cause of concern for the players.

Chopra’s tweet read: “Lately too many fans have managed to reach the middle of the pitch....genuine concern. Please keep the players safe....”

Lately too many fans have managed to reach the middle of the pitch....genuine concern. Please keep the players safe.... #Kohli #Rohit #MSD — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2018

Few users didn’t agree with the cricketer-turned-commentator and said that fans enter the field to meet their idols in-person and they pose no harm to the players. But Chopra was quick to dismiss it by saying that one doesn’t know what is going inside the mind of others.

How do you know the motive of the person invading the pitch? Nothing has happened thus far...but what’s the guarantee that nothing will ever happen? https://t.co/1Zl1ViFvdZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2018

During the first Test of the India-West Indies series, two pitch invaders beat the security at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot to click a selfie with India skipper Virat Kohli on the first day.

Then, during the Hyderabad Test, a fan climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Police inspector P Venkateswarlu had later said a case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Kohli.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:44 IST