India vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni did right by taking time in ‘top-rated’ knock - Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feels MS Dhoni played a “top-rated” knock in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against West Indies and did the right thing by taking his time in the middle.

Dhoni’s rate of scoring has been a topic of debate in the ongoing showpiece. On Thursday, the former skipper scored 56 off 61 balls, exploding in the last over, to help India post a winning 268-run total on the board.

READ: I credit myself for this turnaround after what all I had to suffer - Shami

“The innings that he played is the kind which is very underrated. Sometimes you might feel that he is batting slow but sometimes it is important that he takes time, which he did,” Bumrah said on BCCI.tv.

“He absorbs the pressure and takes the game deep. It was top-rated innings and got us to 268, which was a good total on this pitch. He knew there were pinch-hitters coming later so he could take his time. Youngsters can learn a lot from this knock,” he added.

Speaking of his own performance, the world No.1 ODI bowler reflected on the two-wicket haul which could well have been a hat-trick.

READ: Mohammad Azharuddin makes bold prediction about India’s fortunes

“While bowling the hat-trick ball I was hoping the batsman (Kemar Roach) would expect a fast yorker. So, I thought I would bowl a slower one. I executed it as well but he managed to stop it. But I am glad I could execute what I planned,” he said referring to the 27th over delivery.

India will next face England on Sunday in Birmingham.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:40 IST