India vs West Indies: Indian players step out on field in new Test jerseys for first time – Watch

Indian players were pictured wearing the new Test jersey during the team’s practice match against West Indies A in Antigua on Saturday. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were the first to walk out in the middle, wearing the new jerseys after India won the toss and elected to bat first in the three-day warm-up clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video of the duo walking out to bat and the jerseys had their respective names and numbers on the back. The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

England and Australia became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket when they took to the field on the first day of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston earlier this month.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand, competing in two-match Test series, followed suit in Galle. India have become the latest side to wear the new Test jersey.

Following the completion of this three-day warm-up match, India will take on Jason Holder’s troops in two-match Test series. The visitors won the T20I and ODI series 3-0 and 2-0 respectively and will be hopeful of similar level of performances in the longest format.

As for the hosts, they will be eying redemption against one of the most potent Test outfits in the world.

