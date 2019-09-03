e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

India vs West Indies: ‘Joy to watch him’ - Sachin Tendulkar posts special praise for young star after historic win

Tendulkar also praised batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane for their performances during the series. Vihari, in the first inning of the second Test match, scored his maiden century.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:50 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
File image of Sachin Tendulkar
File image of Sachin Tendulkar(Action Images via Reuters)
         

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s impeccable performance has gained praise from former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the latter said that the 25-year-old’s progress has been ‘absolutely terrific’. India secured a 257-run victory in the second Test match against West Indies on Tuesday. With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series by winning both the matches.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific. #WIvsIND.”

 

Bumrah was at his devastating best in the second Test match as he clinched six wickets in the first innings which included a hat-trick.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli on ‘best bowler’ Jasprit Bumrah - ‘Not much to say, lucky to have him’

Bumrah gave away just 27 runs in the innings and consequently, achieved his career-best bowling figures of 6-27.

Tendulkar also praised batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane for their performances during the series. Vihari, in the first inning of the second Test match, scored his maiden century.

Vihari continued his brilliant form in the second innings as well. He scored unbeaten 53 runs and was accompanied by Rahane (64*).

“Lovely batting by @Hanumavihari to get to his 1st 100. Also very good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get back in form. The maturity & patience they have shown is a good sign for the Indian Test team. #WIvsIND,” Tendulkar tweeted.

After the series win, India have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:50 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Saaho Box Office CollectionAH-64E Apache attack helicopterMumbai ONGC FireChandrayaan 2JEE MainGATEGalaxy M30sPriyanka Chopra
    don't miss