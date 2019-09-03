India vs West Indies: ‘Joy to watch him’ - Sachin Tendulkar posts special praise for young star after historic win

cricket

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s impeccable performance has gained praise from former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the latter said that the 25-year-old’s progress has been ‘absolutely terrific’. India secured a 257-run victory in the second Test match against West Indies on Tuesday. With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series by winning both the matches.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific. #WIvsIND.”

Bumrah was at his devastating best in the second Test match as he clinched six wickets in the first innings which included a hat-trick.

Bumrah gave away just 27 runs in the innings and consequently, achieved his career-best bowling figures of 6-27.

Tendulkar also praised batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane for their performances during the series. Vihari, in the first inning of the second Test match, scored his maiden century.

Vihari continued his brilliant form in the second innings as well. He scored unbeaten 53 runs and was accompanied by Rahane (64*).

“Lovely batting by @Hanumavihari to get to his 1st 100. Also very good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get back in form. The maturity & patience they have shown is a good sign for the Indian Test team. #WIvsIND,” Tendulkar tweeted.

After the series win, India have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points.

