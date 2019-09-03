Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami: Numbers reveal how pace trio the best in Test cricket history

cricket

A dominant Indian team crushed West Indies by 257 runs to blank the hosts 2-0 and register 120 points in the World Test Championship. Yes, the batsmen registered good scores, but Test victories are achieved when the bowlers stand up and pick 20 wickets and in Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India have perhaps the best fast-bowling contingent in the world.

Such has been their dominance, that since 2018, all the three pacers have taken more than 50 Test wickets and in what makes this is a startling feat is that never in history of cricket, in no particular phase has more than two pacers from the same team taken more than 50 wickets in the same period.

Since 2018, three Indian pacers have taken 50+ wickets in Tests:

Jasprit Bumrah: 62 (avg 19.24)

Mohammed Shami: 58 (avg 25.68)

Ishant Sharma: 52 (avg 19.78)

“Yes you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in… I mean Shami’s spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell… I don’t think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team,” Kohli said after the match.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, former India pacer L Balaji had also spoken about this particular era is becoming the best period for Indian fast bowlers and how they have evolved and become match-winners under the watch of Virat Kohli.

“We have always produced world-class batsmen, but a team only wins Tests if the bowling attack is able to pick 20 wickets and in the recent past, these bowlers have taken a lot of load when it comes to stepping up and delivering on a consistent basis.”

“This attack is so similar to what West Indies used to have, or Pakistan and Australia - varied, consistent and menacing. They perform well not only in favourable conditions but also get the job done in home and in sub-continent conditions,” Balaji said.

