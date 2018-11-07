India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed ‘extremely excited’ to represent the country

Skipper Rohit Sharma is clearly impressed with him and his celebrations have had the world sit up and take note. New Indian pacer star Khaleel Ahmed says that he is loving every moment of playing for the country and the passion is what makes his celebration stand out.

“Those celebrations come because I am extremely excited as I am representing my country,” he said.

Khaleel might have been on the expensive side, giving away 30 runs from his 4 overs, but he did pick two crucial wickets as India won the game by 71 runs and the pacer said that he was trying to read the wicket when the Indian team was batting.

“I was reading the pitch when we were batting,” he said.

Khaleel also revealed that he is working on his bowling with bowling coach Bharat Arun at the nets to get better with each passing day. “I had more responsibility today as I was bowling with the new ball. I am working on my bowling arm as well as on my non bowling arm with Bharat sir in the practice sessions,” he said.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was high in praise of Khaleel Ahmed. “Khaleel is a different bowler with the new ball as it gives him more confidence. He looks to swing the ball and he has taken up that challenge well. It’s only helping the team when someone like Khaleel bowls in such a manner and takes wickets up front,” he said.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 09:17 IST