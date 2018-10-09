India vs West Indies: KL Rahul looks to avoid embarrassing record ahead of 2nd Test

KL Rahul has been a top performer for India in the limited overs but his Test performance has been quite below par till now. After a mixed run in the series against England where he scored 299 runs in 5 matches, Rahul was dismissed for a duck during the first Test match against West Indies in Rajkot.

He now has the joint-most number of ducks among batsmen at top order (1-3 position) in 2018 along with Mominul Haque of Bangladesh. Moreover, in 2018, the right-handed batsman has been dismissed for 3 ducks, 6 single-digit scores and 8 times he was dismissed at 10 or below score in 16 innings.

His tally of 8 innings with 10 or below scores this year is the joint-worst among the batters at to No 3 position in 2018 – along with Dean Elgar of South Africa who has 8 instances in 18 innings.

India recorded their biggest Test win as they humiliated West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first match, wrapping up one of the most ludicrous mismatches of recent times without breaking a sweat.

India dominated the game, amassing 649 for nine in their first innings before bowling out the West Indies twice on day three, to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

They were bundled out for 181 in 48 overs before lunch and were expectedly forced to follow-on. They did not fare any better in the second innings, crumbling to 196 all out in 50.5 overs in the final session.

