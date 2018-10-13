India vs West Indies: Kohli-Rahane on the cusp of achieving unique partnership record

India have been the number one side for over a year now and the primary reason for their dominance has been the consistent performances of the batting order, more so in the comfort of home conditions.

The Indian batting has been fairly consistent over this period and have got the job done on a regular basis. Barring a few hiccups on foreign soil, the batsmen have been quite proficient.

Much of this success can be attributed to the reliability of the engine room - Virat Kohli who walks out to bat at number 4 and then Ajinkya Rahane who walks out to bat at number 5. The captain and vice-captain compliment each other extremely well and share a great understanding and this has a bearing on the numbers they have piled up.

Since 2017, Kohli and Rahane have added 933 runs in 16 innings at an average of 62.20, which makes them the second-most prolific pair in the world for the aforementioned phase.

They shared a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the first innings against the Windies at Hyderabad and went past the tally of runs accumulated by Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar (917 runs in 18 innings).

The pair leading this table is another South African pair, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram who have been prolific for South Africa at the top of the order. They have put together 968 runs in 22 innings.

