India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit's last chance to tighten loose ends before Asia Cup and World Cup

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: After a two-match Test series, in which India won 1-0, the action now shifts to the ODIs. The 1st of the three ODIs will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados. These three matches are India's last chance to tighten the loose ends before the multinational tournaments Asia Cup and World Cup kick in. Captain Rohit Sharma will be looking for backup options keeper's spot. KL Rahul is not a part of this series but he is expected to be India's first-choice keeper in this format which means Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, both a part of this series, are fighting for one spot. Focus will also be on Suryakumar Yadav on whether he can translate his T20I form to the ODIs. The wrist spinner's spot is also up for grabs. With Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel well but certain to find a place in India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads, it may well come down to a battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. As far as the West Indies are concerned, it is a new-look side under Shai Hope and their first job will be to get over the disappointments of not qualifying for the ODI World Cup.

