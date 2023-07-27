India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit's last chance to tighten loose ends before Asia Cup and World Cup
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: IND vs WI 1st ODI full scorecard and live updates at Bridgetown, Barbados.
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: After a two-match Test series, in which India won 1-0, the action now shifts to the ODIs. The 1st of the three ODIs will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados. These three matches are India's last chance to tighten the loose ends before the multinational tournaments Asia Cup and World Cup kick in. Captain Rohit Sharma will be looking for backup options keeper's spot. KL Rahul is not a part of this series but he is expected to be India's first-choice keeper in this format which means Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, both a part of this series, are fighting for one spot. Focus will also be on Suryakumar Yadav on whether he can translate his T20I form to the ODIs. The wrist spinner's spot is also up for grabs. With Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel well but certain to find a place in India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads, it may well come down to a battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. As far as the West Indies are concerned, it is a new-look side under Shai Hope and their first job will be to get over the disappointments of not qualifying for the ODI World Cup.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 27, 2023 04:47 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj flies back home
India pacer Mohammed Siraj has flown back home after being released from the ODI squad as he complained of ankle soreness. BCCI did not want to risk Siraj, considering the Asia Cup and World Cup are just around the corner. The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar did not name a replacement for Siraj.
- Jul 27, 2023 04:35 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: India and West Indies squads
India ODI squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies ODI squad for India series: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
- Jul 27, 2023 04:29 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Bridgetown in Barbados. With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks, India definitely start as the firm favourites but don't count out a West Indies side comprising Shai Hope, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer. The latter will have a point to prove after being left out of the World Cup qualifiers side.