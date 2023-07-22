Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India bank on Ashwin, Jadeja to break Windies resilience
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India bank on Ashwin, Jadeja to break Windies resilience

Jul 22, 2023 06:29 PM IST
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 full scorecard and live updates.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: For the first time in the series, the West Indies top-order has shown some fight. Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite put on WI's highest partnership of this series so far before the former was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Debutant Kirk McKenzie and Brathwaite made sure there were no further losses to take West Indies to 86/1 at stumps. West Indies are still 352 runs behind India's total but they have given the visitors something to think about. Ashwin and Jadeja will be the key for India while Mohammed Siraj and the other pacers will have to play their part on Day 3 for India to win this Test and get the series. 

  • Jul 22, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: What's so special about Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli had scored his last Test century in November 2019. His last Test hundred outside Asia was in 2018. And yet, the hundred against the West Indies on Friday was his 29th in this format. Mind you, despite him being out of form, he still averages nearly 50 in Test cricket. For a man who hasn't scored a century in Tests for nearly four years, to have that kind of a record is simply staggering. 

    "If you look at his innings, there was no flamboyant drive, he had to grind it, same as what he did in the first game," said India fielding coach T Dilip on Kohli's innings.

  • Jul 22, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Early wickets the key

    The first session will be important. India will look for early wickets and for that, they will relly on Siraj from one end and maybe Ashwin from the other. Brathwaite and McKenzie will have to hold their own as India will come at them hard on Day 3.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Day 2 recap

    Day 2 was all about Virat Kohli. The legendary India cricketer scored his 29th Test century (the same as Don Bradman) and broke a lull period of close to four years for a three-figure score in red-ball cricket. This was also Kohli's 76th international century overall. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin too hit important half-centuries as India posted 438. West Indies, in reply, started well and reached 86/1 stumps.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score

    Right then, welcome everyone to the live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3. India put on 438 in their first innings after being asked to bat first by West Indies and in reply, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul gave a good start to the West Indies. India are still way ahead in the game but can the West Indies batters stand up?

india vs west indies

