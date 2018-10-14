India vs West Indies Live score and updates, 2nd Test Day 3 in Hyderabad: Visitors strikes early

Gabriel gets a wicket here as Pant has to walk back to the pavilion. Misses out on another hundred after getting out for 92 in the Rajkot Test. Pant goes for another 92 as the Windies have now picked up 3 wickets in the first half an hour here. Rahane, Jadeja and Pant back in the hut as the Windies have an opportunity to wrap up the tail with the new ball. The score reads 322/7. The visitors have started well with the new ball. India still find themselves in a comfortable position on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Hyderabad.

Follow the India vs West Indies Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 3, below -

10:15 hrs IST Gabriel bowling beautifully With the top-order batsmen back in the hut, the Indian tail is finding it hard to tackle the pace and line of Gabriel with the new ball. This is interesting stuff here from the Windies bowlers as we near the end of the first hour’s play on the third morning. Ashwin and Kuldeep will do well to play out this session from here. The score reads 324/7.





10:03 hrs IST Pant goes for 92 Gabriel gets a wicket here as Pant has to walk back to the pavilion. Misses out on another hundred after getting out for 92 in the Rajkot Test. Pant goes for another 92 as the Windies have now picked up 3 wickets in the first half an hour here. Rahane, Jadeja and Pant back in the hut as the Windies have an opportunity to wrap up the tail with the new ball. The score reads 322/7.





09:56 hrs IST Pant into the 90s Looking chilled as always, Pant has moved into the 90s. No sense of tension even though India have lost two quick wickets in the morning. Pant is happy to hit the bad balls and leave alone the good deliveries. This is the type of innings that will give him further confidence. Pant has already shown that he belongs here.





09:46 hrs IST Holder traps Jadeja This is clearly against the run of play. Holder has picked two in one over. After getting Rahane, the West Indies captain now strikes to remove last match’s centurion Ravindra Jadeja for a duck. This is just the start that the Windies would have wanted on the third morning. The score reads 314/6. The visitors have started well with the new ball.





09:42 hrs IST Holder gets Rahane This is clearly against the run of play. The ball rises from close to a length and takes the edge of Rahane’s bat as the gully fielder grabs that. Jason Holder picks the first wicket of the morning as Rahane goes for 80. The score reads 314/5. The visitors have started well with the new ball.





09:32 hrs IST Vintage Rahane Brilliant start for the India vice-captain here as he starts with a quality cover drive that flies to the boundary. This is vintage Rahane on display here and shows the kind of form that he is in. Holder starts proceedings for West Indies with the new ball and the Indians are clearly looking to make the most of the opportunity here on a wicket that has helped the batsmen mostly. The lead has been taken with this boundary.





09:25 hrs IST King Kohli on song Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to peel off runs and continues to toss records away. During his knock in the first innings against West Indies in Hyderabad on Saturday, Kohli became the most prolific Asian captain with the bat. Kohli cruised past former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and now holds the record for scoring the most runs as a captain from Asia. Misbah had scored 4214 runs in 56 matches at an average of 51.39. He had 8 centuries to his name as the skipper of his side. Kohli has taken only 42 matches to break this record and this is a testament to his phenomenal consistency as a run-maker.





09:15 hrs IST Team India behind KL Rahul According to batting coach Sanjay Bangar, the team management will back KL Rahul. “We will back players who are capable of winning matches, our impact players,” Bangar said on Saturday. “His contributions have come overseas and his contributions at home also have come in tougher times. The series against Australia which probably was the most hard fought, is a case in point.” Rahul scored 149 against England at The Oval last month. But that knock, and a half-century against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru, are his only respectable scores in the 17 innings he has played this year. “Yes, he (Rahul) has had issues with balls coming into him; he’s working on it really hard. But at times, batsmen tend to think a lot about away going balls and at times forget to concentrate on straighter balls or which generally pitch on stump line. Those are things we are working on,” Bangar said.



