India vs West Indies: Numbers reveal biggest threat for Virat Kohli and boys

After the struggles of the England series, Virat Kohli will take charge of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against England. India go into the series as overwhelming favourites, but Jason Holder and team have been a team in form as far as red ball cricket is concerned and they cannot be taken lightly in any which way.

In fact, numbers reveal that the Windies bowling attack has been the most potent this year and this where the task is cut out for India, especially since, their top order has a new look.

In 5 matches this year, the boys from Caribbean average 18.04 with the ball and this makes them the best bowling attack of 2018. On the other India’s bowling line-up combined averages 25.25, and sit at number 5 on the list.

India have played in seamer-friendly conditions, and despite this, and their pacers have been brilliant, but if numbers are to be studied, the average of the seamers is 25.05. West Indies, on the other hand, top this chart too and their pacers have picked up wickets with an average of 16.95.

West Indies captain Jason Holder leads the way and has been the best all-rounder this year. With the ball, he has been instrumental for West Indies and has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 12, which makes him a threat for the Indian batting order.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:53 IST