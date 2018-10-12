India vs West Indies: Numbers reveal India’s big concern in Hyderabad Test

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test at Hyderabad. For India, Shardul Thakur made his debut as the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out on a surface which looks like a proper batting surface.

Also, a number which can get the Indian fans worried is the fact that the team has not fared very well after losing the toss. They have lost lost six matches out of last seven after losing the Toss. The numbers are skewed primarily because of the series in England when Kohli kept losing the toss and India were forced to chase the game.

However, the record of Team India in Hyderabad is very bright. Hyderabad has hosted 4 Tests so far with India winning last the last three matches. Two out of three of India’s wins at this venue are innings victory.

R Ashwin will be the biggest threat for the Windies as his best bowling figures in an innings came against New Zealand at this very venue back in 2012.

The Indian batting has enjoyed themselves on this surface and their score 687 for 6 against Bangladesh remains the highest innings score.

For West Indies, captain Jason Holder is back leading the side, but his bowling record against India has not been the best. In fact, he averages 239 vs India, which is the worst ever bowling average among all the West Indies bowlers with at least one wicket against India.

This match is a key one for India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is in the midst of a slump in form. However, he can take solace in his record against the Windies. His average of 94.66 is the best among all the Indian players.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 10:13 IST