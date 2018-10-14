India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw named man of the series, in elite company

If you had asked Prithvi Shaw at the beginning of the series what he wanted to gain out of it, he would have settled for a lot less than he actually ended up getting.

The diminutive right hander who became only the 15th Indian to score a Test century on debut was also named the man of the series against West Indies. The 18-year-old scored 237 runs in the series and currently has an average of 118.5 in Tests.

Shaw has also joined an elite and select group of players who have won the Man of the series award in their very first series. Here is a list of men who have had the honour of winning the award in the first series they played for their country.

Sourav Ganguly vs Eng, 1996

Jacques Rudolph vs Ban, 2003

Stuart Clark vs SA, 2006

Ajantha Mendis vs Ind, 2008

Ravichandran Ashwin vs WI, 2011

Vernon Philander vs Aus, 2011

James Pattinson vs NZ, 2011

Rohit Sharma vs WI, 2013

Mehedi Hasan vs Eng, 2016

Prithvi Shaw v WI, 2018

Incidentally, On the last three occasions India have played the men from the Caribbean a debutant has went on to claim the man of the series award. Previously Ravichandran Ashwin won in 2011 and Rohit Sharma won in 2013.

The next Test for Shaw will come against Australia when the Team India head Down under for a four match series.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 18:19 IST