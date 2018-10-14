India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw named man of the series, in elite company
Prithvi Shaw who became only the 15th Indian to score a Test century on debut was also named the man of the series against West Indies. The 18-year-old scored 237 runs in the series and currently has an average of 118.5 in Tests.
If you had asked Prithvi Shaw at the beginning of the series what he wanted to gain out of it, he would have settled for a lot less than he actually ended up getting.
The diminutive right hander who became only the 15th Indian to score a Test century on debut was also named the man of the series against West Indies. The 18-year-old scored 237 runs in the series and currently has an average of 118.5 in Tests.
Shaw has also joined an elite and select group of players who have won the Man of the series award in their very first series. Here is a list of men who have had the honour of winning the award in the first series they played for their country.
Sourav Ganguly vs Eng, 1996
Jacques Rudolph vs Ban, 2003
Stuart Clark vs SA, 2006
Ajantha Mendis vs Ind, 2008
Ravichandran Ashwin vs WI, 2011
Vernon Philander vs Aus, 2011
James Pattinson vs NZ, 2011
Rohit Sharma vs WI, 2013
Mehedi Hasan vs Eng, 2016
Prithvi Shaw v WI, 2018
Incidentally, On the last three occasions India have played the men from the Caribbean a debutant has went on to claim the man of the series award. Previously Ravichandran Ashwin won in 2011 and Rohit Sharma won in 2013.
The next Test for Shaw will come against Australia when the Team India head Down under for a four match series.
First Published: Oct 14, 2018