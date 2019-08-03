India vs West Indies: Rahul Dravid is helping me get ready for Test series, says Ajinkya Rahane

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:21 IST

Ajinkya Rahane is used to waiting; after all seven players made their Test debut while he carried instructions, drinks and more from the change room. But being on stage for most of three hours on Saturday evening as the guest of honour got him fidgety as the annual awards of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) wound to a close.

Not because Rahane, Virat Kohli’s vice-captain for the two Tests away to the West Indies beginning on August 22, was finding it difficult after taking the stage at No. 4 – his favourite position -- in the batting order but because he had a flight to catch to Bengaluru.

That is where Rahane is readying for the Caribbean tour. The decision to train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) though was by default and not design.

READ | Gautam Gambhir blasts Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini’s impressive debut against West Indies

“The rain in Mumbai meant I couldn’t train outdoors which is what I wanted and I think Bangalore is the best place to do that. I am also working on my fitness there,” said Rahane, speaking to reporters after the programme during which he stitched several on-stage partnerships with CAB president Sourav Ganguly. “Sourav Sir is a role model. As captain he changed Indian cricket,” said Rahane early in evening.

The silver lining to Mumbai being wet was that Rahane could train with Rahul Dravid. The new head of cricket at the NCA too is a role model, said Rahane, 31. “I am really happy he too is now in Bangalore.”

Following his stint with Hampshire, Rahane has been going to the NCA for shorts stints and will fly out for the West Indies on August 13.

The West Indies may be eighth in the Test rankings while India are in pole position, but Rahane said they are “a dangerous and unpredictable team.”

“It is important to respect them, play our game as we’ve been playing especially in Test cricket and for me it’s important to give my best,” said Rahane who didn’t take any questions on the World Cup.

READ | Former India player applies for Sanjay Bangar’s batting coach job

That the West Indies series will be part of the World Test Championships and the first Kohli’s team plays in the two-year cycle adds a zing to this tour, said Rahane.

“The World Test Championship is something we all are looking forward to. Every Test, every Test series is really special. I think the good thing about Tests is that you have got to follow your routines every day. Whether you are out early or you score 100, you still have to go there, follow your routines continuously,” he said.

Beginning with the Ashes, the world championship will be played over a two-year cycle between the top nine Test nations.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:02 IST