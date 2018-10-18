India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja on the cusp of beating Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev

A string of injuries during the Asia Cup handed Ravindra Jadeja a lifeline as he was drafted into the Indian ODI setup after a long pause. The all-rounder pounced at the opportunity and made a solid claim to the spot in the tournament, and now as the Indian team awaits the West Indies challenge in the upcoming 5-match ODI series, Jadeja has become a vital cog to Virat Kohli’s scheme of things.

The all-rounder is on the cusp of achieving a unique bit of history as he is only 15 wickets away from breaking Kapil Dev’s record of being the leading wicket-taker for India against the Windies.

Kapil has 43 wickets in 42 matches against West Indies at an economy rate of 3.62. Jadeja, currently with 29 wickets, has a great chance to eclipse the record. The other players above him on the list are Anil Kumble, who has 41 wickets to his name against Windies and Harbhajan Singh who has scalped 33 wickets.

Jadeja has been in good form with the ball, and if his performances against Windies in Test cricket is anything to go by, he should be a big threat for the visitors in the ODI series.

“Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven’t been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that’s all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further,” Jadeja said after he impressed in his comeback match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

This series is another great opportunity for him to nail down the position of the all-rounder in the side.

