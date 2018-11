India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma happy to see team’s ruthless approach

Post Sunday’s thrilling win over West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma became the only Indian skipper to have led the side to two 3-0 whitewashes in T20I series. While it was a thriller and literally went down to the wire at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rohit was his usual calm self and said that these things aren’t new to him anymore, thanks to the Indian Premier League.

“Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence. We didn’t want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win,” he said.

While one would feel that Rohit would be content after the whitewash, the skipper said that there was always scope for improvement.

“As a team there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling. It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent,” he explained.

Rohit was high in praise of the team’s efforts in the field. “I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team,” he said.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:19 IST