India vs West Indies: Roston Chase fights back for WI but hosts remain on top

A fighting 104-run stand for the seventh wicket between skipper Jason Holder and Roston Chase helped West Indies put up a decent 295 for seven at stumps on Day One of the second Test here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chase remained unbeaten on 98 with seven fours and a six while Devendra Bishoo was batting on 2.

It was a much improved show after the visitors’ batting failed twice in the first Test in Rajkot. In this clash, West Indies have already batted 95 overs where as in the opening Test, both their innings were wrapped up in just 98 overs.

On Friday too, it seemed like the West Indian top-order batsmen were in a hurry. Choosing to bat first on a wicket, which has a fair sprinkling of grass and did not offer vicious turn, most of the West Indian batsmen failed to put their heads down to grind it out.

They lost three wickets each in the first two sessions, scoring 86 in the first and 111 in the second, losing three of their genuine batsmen --- Kieran Powell, Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris --- to poor shot selection.

The final session was their best where they put up 98 runs losing just one wicket, that of Holder who was caught behind trying to pull a short one from Umesh Yadav soon after the second new ball was taken in the 88th over.

Coming out to bat in the final session of the day on 197 for six, Chase and Holder taught their top order the art of batting in the sub-continent after the former had shared a 69-run stand with Shane Dowrich for the sixth wicket.

Chase showed signs of his match-saving knock against India in Jamaica two years back by bringing up his seventh Test half-century.

After India lost debutant medium-pacer Shardul Thakur in the fourth over of the day to a groin injury, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to make India feel a bowler short. Initially a touch erratic, pace spearhead Umesh Yadav settled into a good rhythm and got some reverse swing going midway into the second session. He made up for Thakur’s loss bowling a whopping 23 overs in four spells bagging three wickets for 83 runs.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 17:05 IST